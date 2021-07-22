Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 15,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,571. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.