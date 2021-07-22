Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,303 shares of company stock worth $10,213,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 266,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

