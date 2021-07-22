Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $9.46 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

VZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 262,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

