Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.97. 104,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.