Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.57. 86,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,608. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.