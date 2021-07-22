Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T remained flat at $$27.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 798,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,837,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

