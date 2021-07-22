Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

