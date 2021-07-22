Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 15,600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 128,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

