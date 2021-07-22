Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 454,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,340,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

