Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $297.73. 17,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,310. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $163.44 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

