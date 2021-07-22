Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 57,840 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 227.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for about 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 886,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,538,000 after purchasing an additional 188,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

