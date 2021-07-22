Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

PAYX traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,277. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

