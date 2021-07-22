Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,627,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $247,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,650 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,909. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

