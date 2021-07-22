Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 4,650 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,866,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.97. 97,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

