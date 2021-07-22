Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Badger Meter comprises approximately 2.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.35% of Badger Meter worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of BMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

