Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Rogers worth $25,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $195.91 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

