Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
Shares of RCI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. 369,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,641. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.