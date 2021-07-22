Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. 369,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,641. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

