Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.14.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 952,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,542. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$67.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

