Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Set at C$66.00 by UBS Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a C$66.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.14.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.01. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

