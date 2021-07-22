Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.79. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 52,480 shares.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The stock has a market cap of C$597.41 million and a PE ratio of 14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.