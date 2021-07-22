ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $945,970.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00265041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

