Rosenblatt Securities Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.45.

TXN traded down $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.89. 309,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.11. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

