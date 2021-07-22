Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Director Purchases $49,055.17 in Stock

Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Director Adam Rothstein acquired 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,055.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROCC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 144,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

