Router Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00011141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00141289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.50 or 0.99907929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,153,049 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

