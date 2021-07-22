Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,045 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of ONEOK worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $3,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $4,280,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ONEOK by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.