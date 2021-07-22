Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 355,417 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 254.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.01% of PubMatic worth $24,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.28.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

