Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 39,665 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.