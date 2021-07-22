Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 70,259 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $930.78 million and a P/E ratio of -37.70. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

