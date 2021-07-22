Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 78,327 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $22,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $179.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 289.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

