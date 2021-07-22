Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock worth $16,008,516 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

