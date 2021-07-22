Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Abiomed worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,721,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $322.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.