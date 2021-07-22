Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.53% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

TMHC opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

