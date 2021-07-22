Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Cognex worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.49. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

