Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.5% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.10 and a 1 year high of $174.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

