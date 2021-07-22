Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.