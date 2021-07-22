Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,611 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,159,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.