Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.20% of Columbia Property Trust worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365,160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NYSE:CXP opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

