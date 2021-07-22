Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.46 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of First American Financial worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $63.51 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

