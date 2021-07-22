Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.46 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.81% of Helmerich & Payne worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 544,870 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

NYSE HP opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

