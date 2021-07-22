Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.67 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

