Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.14% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.27 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94.

