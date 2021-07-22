Royal Bank of Canada Sells 48,754 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

RMD opened at $255.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

