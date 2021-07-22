Royal Bank of Canada Sells 49,256 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,256 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of AerCap worth $24,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $68,994,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $29,879,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $36,445,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $29,532,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in AerCap by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after acquiring an additional 386,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $53.00 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

