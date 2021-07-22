Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,523 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.97% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $169.48 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $113.96 and a one year high of $193.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.