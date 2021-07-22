Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Chewy worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 502.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.