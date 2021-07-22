Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$127.03. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.30, with a volume of 2,642,902 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$179.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$125.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,753 shares of company stock worth $1,468,942.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

