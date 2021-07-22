Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

