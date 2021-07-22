Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Shares Up 130%

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE)’s stock price shot up 130% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78.

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

