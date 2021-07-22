Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROYMY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ROYMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

