Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ROYMY opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

